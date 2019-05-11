Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has declared that South East Governors Forum, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Ala-Igbo Development Foundation (ADF) are saboteurs working against the collective interest of Ndigbo for their personal benefits.

It alleged that these groups would prefer to always serve their Fulani masters than to be in good relationship with their own people for their selfish interests. The Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful in a statement said that no matter the amount of propaganda and misinformation, the yearly May 30 sit-at-home it declared would hold as it has come to stay to honour the fallen heroes and those who died in the struggle for Biafra restoration. According to the pro-Biafra group, “It is unfortunate that these same collection of meaningless Igbo groups like Ohaneze Ndigbo, Ala-Igbo Development Foundation (ADF) and South East Governors Forum would prefer to be always serving their Fulani masters than to be in good relationship with their own people. For their information, 30th of May is not an Igbo affair alone, it is a Biafra wide commemoration of our heroes and that includes Philip Effiong the last Biafran head of state who is not an Igbo man. “These compromised Igbo groups should for once realize the truth that IPOB is the people and the people is IPOB. No amount of patronising press statement or attention seeking headline in the newspapers will stop total lockdown on May 30th.

“IPOB family and its leadership worldwide have courageously set aside 30th of May every year as a peaceful and special day for Biafrans both home and abroad, to reflect on the massacre, killing, diseases, starvation and hunger Nigerian government and her allies inflicted on our fathers, mothers, sisters and children since 1966 till date. “Biafra remembrance day celebration and commemoration of Biafran heroes and heroines who sacrificed their youthful lives in defence of their fatherland must hold regardless of who you are.”