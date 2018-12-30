Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has urged Nigerians to give the Igbo a chance to head the executive arm of government in the country.

The former president stated this at a stakeholders meeting held at Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State at the residence of former Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amechi.

Obasanjo said that out of the three major regions in the country, while the North and South West had occupied the Presidency, the South East was yet to do so. He called on the Igbo to work together now that their son, Mr. Peter Obi, is the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election, saying his success in the election holds great possibilities for them.

READ ALSO: Gana: I don’t mind having Duke as my running mate but…

Expressing hope in Obi, the former President who described him as a “bundle of integrity”, said with his pedigree of honesty, hard work and commitment, he has the capacity to assist the presidential candidate, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, in repairing the wrong done to Nigeria by the present government.

Obasanjo also said the Igbo should be weary of the promise of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government to hand over power to them in 2023 as, according to him, “it’s dangerous to take the APC government serious.”

In his welcome address, the host, Amechi, described Obi a good man, adding that the country needs his principal, Atiku, at a time like this.

Those present at the meeting were former Minister of Power, Chief Barth Nnaji; former Minister of Health, Prof. ABC Nwosu; former Imo governor, Ikedi Ohakim; member of National Assembly, Chris Azubogu and Chairman/CEO, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company, Chief Innocent Chukwuma.