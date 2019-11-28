Tunde Thomas

The General Overseer, Destiny Revival Church, Lagos, Pastor Chima Emenuga, has alleged that the enemies within are fuelling rift among South-East governors, Ohanaeze and IPOB. He spoke further in this interview. Excerpts:

What is your reaction to the present state of the nation?

The truth is that we know the truth but we run away from the truth or shy away from saying the truth because our leaders are selfish. We found ourselves in this present state of quagmire because of the selfishness of our leaders. Our leaders know what is good, but they don’t do it. They only care for themselves and members of their families but when it comes to national affairs, they pretend as if they don’t know what to do or how to do the right thing.

Many of our leaders do travel abroad and they see how things work over there but when they come back to Nigeria, they do contrarily, and this is why I say our leaders are very selfish. Our leaders don’t have conscience.

In Nigeria today, politicians during campaigns will promise heaven on earth, but as soon as they get elected into office they turn into another thing, they become a different set of individuals. Politicians especially our presidents, past and present, governors, national and state house of assembly lawmakers are the same. They are not people-oriented in their plans and programmes.

Our leaders have turned themselves into emperors. They have become oppressors of the same people they are elected to serve. The suffering in the country today is too much, and our leaders are indifferent to the plight of the common people.

On the raging controversy over the 2023 elections, what is your reaction?

There should be no controversy over 2023 if we want to be fair to ourselves. In the spirit of equity, fairness and justice, I believe it should be the turn of Igbo. It is only a wicked Hausa-Fulani man, wicked Yoruba man or wicked Niger-Delta man that will say that Igbo should not have it in 2023.

It is only the South-East that is yet to have the Presidency since 1999. If we still believe in one Nigeria, and we believe in justice, fairness and equity, the Igbo should have it in 2023.

Will the Hausa-Fulani or Yoruba be happy if they have been side-lined the way Igbo have been side-lined since 1999? All these talks that zoning should be scrapped in 2023 by Governor el-Rufai (Kaduna State) and other northerners are very unpatriotic. These people don’t want a united Nigeria. If they truly love Nigeria they would not be making statements or remarks capable of threatening Nigeria’s unity.

If we want Nigeria to be a strong and united nation, then our leaders should be very careful about the way they talk and the kind of remarks they make in public.

It is also sad and very unfortunate that those who ought to come out and say the truth including men of God are afraid of saying the truth. Some of them because of pecuniary gains. What a shame if men of God can no longer speak the truth to those in authority. Then what is the essence of their calling?

In the biblical time, men of God were the conscience of the society. When evil was going on in the society they talked and spoke out against kings and other leaders who were not doing the right thing or failed to do the right thing. Men of God like Isaiah, Jeremiah, Jonah, and Elijah, were fearless and very bold to say the truth to those in power.

But in Nigeria today, many men of God instead of saying the truth are fraternising with those leaders and politicians who are oppressing the masses. Many men of God have lost their voices, because they have compromised.

It is even the failure of leadership in Nigeria that in a way has led to an upsurge in crime. If our leaders are diligent, and are providing dynamic leadership, the evils of kidnapping, banditry and other vices wouldn’t have arisen.

In Nigeria, good governance has taken a flight, we need divine intervention. The suffering is too much for the ordinary people. While our leaders are living in opulence, the masses are suffering. Life has become hellish for ordinary Nigerians, There is even no unity in the country again. There is distrust among different ethnic groups.

To move forward, Nigeria needs patriotic and genuine leaders. Leaders who are not selfish. Nigeria is a nation blessed by God with natural resources that can make Nigeria one of the most developed and great nations in the world but we are not blessed with visionary leaders.

On the face-off among IPOB, South-East governors and the Ohanaeze, how do you think the issue can be resolved?

The face-off is part of plans by some forces to cause confusion among Igbo ahead of 2023. It is part of a grand plot to deny Igbo presidency. Igbo have to be united.

If we are fighting ourselves, how can we speak with a common voice on any issue that affect Igbo’s interests? Igbo should close ranks. We should not allow our enemies to divide us. This is the time for Igbo to unite and speak with one voice on this 2023 issue.

The face-off between IPOB and the South-East governors will give room to Igbo enemies to work against Igbo’s interests.

IPOB should take it easy. They should show respect to the Ohaneze leaders and the South-East governors. How can they be insulting Igbo elders and leaders? It is unacceptable. IPOB should work with Igbo leaders for the progress of Igbo land

What is the way out of the insecurity and other vices confronting the nation today? Some suggested we organise a day of national prayer and fasting, what is your take on that?

I don’t even know how God is looking at us. Nigeria is a nation of hypocrites. Our leaders are hypocrites. Even if they organise a day of national fasting and prayer, is it that fasting and prayer going to be in truth or hypocrisy?

There is nothing wrong with holding such a programme if it is organised with sincerity of heart. It pains me when I see men of God in Nigeria keeping quiet when Nigerians are suffering. In a time like this, men of God are supposed to rise up to the occasion and speak the truth to those in authority.