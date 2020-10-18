Agatha Emeadi
CHAIRPERSON/ FOUNDER, Igbo Oriental Think Tank in the Diaspora, Olive Ngozi Onwualu (Ada- dioranma of Igboland), has urged the newly elected executives of the pro-Igbo umbrella to be worthy ambassadors to ensure the development of Igbo land
The chairperson who gave this advice in a communiqué also urged the members to support the emergence of a capable new President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo next year, saying that Ohanaeze is the foundation upon which a disciplined modern industrial democracy would rise from in Igbo land.
She noted that the powers Ohanaeze has in what one does in his or her community, town unions, professional associations, women organizations, chambers of commerce, market associations, and local government councils raise consciousness, promote unity of action to win converts to the development of a new era in Igbo land
Onwualu pointed out that since it has been realized that governments do not perform optimally until societies are vigilantly conscious, the prosperous and peaceful homeland required could be achieved, not only in Igbo land, but throughout Nigeria
The founder of the group also added that the president general must demonstrate ability to empower political institutions to reinvent Ohanaeze
as a council of fearless trusted elders to enviable height
In the same vein, Chris Okafor, the group’s secretary, urged the leaders to unite the Igbo group, be worthy ambassadors and trusted character of Igbo district.
The Think Tank group rose in agreement that the new Ohanaeze PG next year should work with, and create strong ties with Igbo organizationsin the Diaspora and one who should understand the dynamics and inner workings of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.
The group said that “the altruistic individual must be of high probity, selfless, not biased or influenced
by outside forces, instead should work harmoniously with all, like other regional factions being a potential patriotic mind who is able to take communal control of Igbo politics.”
