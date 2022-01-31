From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A distinguished personality of the Igboland and former Commissioner of Police, Ikechukwu Ayo Aduba (rtd) has launched a book titled, “The History of IgboLand, and the Reappraisal of the Origin of Onicha Ado N’Idu”.

The book was said to be launched to protect the Igbo language, culture and tradition from extinction, and also to highlight the history of Onicha Ado N’Idu in Igboland.

A member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Board of Trustees, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, Ogilishi Igbo, at the book launch described it as very profound, adding that it should be a must read for every Igbo person, both young and old.

He expressed concern that universities had started dropping Igbo language because of lack of teachers while people did not care about studying Igbo as a discipline with the impression there would be no jobs for them, if they studied it.

“Let us save our heritage by doing our bit. If we don’t save our heritage, nobody will come from outside to save it for us, ” he said.

The premiere was attended by several Igbo dignitaries, Including Chief Simon Okeke (Ochendo Amichi), Chief Charlse Osegbue, Mr. Uyanna, Ezennaya, among other Igbo personalities.