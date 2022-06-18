From Ajiri Daniels, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, principal officers and elder statesmen of the Association of Ezendi Igbo N’uzo Ije across nineteenth northern states have unanimously declared their support for former Chief Judge of Anambra state and presidential candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Peter Umeadi.

The association through its chairman, HRH Igwe Ikechukwu Akpudo, said it remains resolved and firmly committed to supporting the candidature of Prof. Umeadi and his running mate Comrade Abdullahi Mohammed Koli in the 2023 general elections.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The association on Friday after its meeting held in Abuja, further asserted that Prof. Umeadi remains the most eligible and credible of all potential Igbo presidential candidates and possesses the requisite credentials befitting a president of Nigeria.

“Ndieze Igbo in nineteen northern states welcome and eulogise the presidential candidate of great APGA, Anambra son, foremost Emeritus Chief Judge of Anambra, Prof Peter N.C. Umeadi. We also praise him for consulting widely beyond southeast but also with northern leaders and other zones in Nigeria.

“We assure you of our maximum support and votes; we equally affirm to APGA family of our undiluted support for the phase of a new Nigeria under her leadership in this forthcoming presidential election 2023.”

In his remarks, Umeadi expressed gratitude to the elders for their support towards his presidential bid. He equally eulogised his running mate, Comrade Abdullahi Mohammed Koli for accepting the mandate to run with him.

He said “I am elated that you all have come together to declare your support for APGA as a political party and my candidature ahead of the 2023 general elections. I thank you all.

“To the Vice presidential candidate, Comrade Abdullahi Mohammed Koli, I am impressed working alongside with you. You are a gifted politician and your acceptance to be the vice presidential candidate of APGA portends great asset of inestimable value to the party and her chances of winning.”

Asked if he was worried about the ongoing squabbles in APGA and concerns that the party may not have a united front ahead of the elections, Umeadi said: “The deadline for fielding in candidates for political parties just elapsed on Friday, let’s wait for INEC to publish the list of candidates expected to run for election in 2023; and I think that will be the final answer.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .