From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Elder statesman and Chairman, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Elders Council, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has disclosed that elders of the council are proposing a partnership with the Eastern Security Network (ESN) of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Ohanaeze’s Ebubeagu to fortify the security of the zone.

Iwuanyanwu, who disclosed this to Saturday Sun in Owerri yesterday informed that the idea was mooted during one of the meetings held by the Ohanaeze elders in Enugu.

According to him, it was imperative for the Ebubeagu, whose idea was jointly mooted in 2019 by the leadership of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and governors of the South-East to establish an intelligence department to share information with the South-West, South-South and other neighbouring regions.

Also, he added that the aim was to invest heavily in intelligence gathering to find out reasons behind persistent insurgence in the South East.

“The elders of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo will work towards getting the IPOB-ESN to work with the Ebubeagu, because we want a situation where all hands should be on deck for as to heave a sigh of relief from bandits and terrorists.

“I will encourage the governors of the South-East to consider the partnership of the two security outfits. ESN has been on ground already. What we need to do is to collaborate with them. Even though they say ESN has been disturbing, but I don’t think they are the ones doing these things. How could they kill their fellow Igbo man?”

He Insisted that the greatest threat to the nation’s security are the Boko Haram sect and the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Similarly, Iwuanyanwu advised the Federal Government to set up a panel of inquiry to ascertain the whereabouts of the missing Nigeria Air Force plane.

“People should now begin to plan to defend themselves. We have Customs and Immigration, and yet, people smuggle arms into the country. And from the way things are going, I am afraid that we may wake up one morning only to discover that we have no country again to call ours because the situation is gradually getting out of hand now,” Iwuanyanwu warned.