Magnus Eze, in Owerri

Widow of ex-Biafra leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu, has identified Igbo elite as the biggest threat to the actualisation of sovereign state of Biafra.

This is as the former Ambassador to Spain and other speakers at the ninth edition of Ojukwu’s memorial lecture series organised by the BIM-MASSOB in Owerri, Imo State, yesterday, condemned the continuous use of name and picture of the departed Eze Igbo Gburugburu for electioneering.

Ojukwu’s wife regretted that politicians particularly of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State, who adorned party uniforms embossed with her late husband’s image and won elections had not done anything to immortalise him including participating in his memorial like the Owerri lecture.

She, however, thanked people from all walks of life, especially the down-trodden who according to her, Ojukwu lived and died for, for trooping to the event not minding the pains of lockdown or the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said: “Ojukwu used his father’s wealth to fight for Ndigbo, but there are people who use Ojukwu’s picture for elections yet they’re not here today; where are they? For instance, there is no representative of the Anambra State government here today. For 16 years, Ojukwu’s name has been used to retain power in Anambra State.

“Everyday, we keep saying that we are descendants of the Jews but the truth is that the only thing we have in common with the Jews is that we love money. We are scattered everywhere in the world but we forget home. When Ojukwu was with us, he would say that Igboland had the fastest growing economy. But today, we are no way. Our problem is that our politicians don’t have investments at home. The biggest threat to the actualisation of Biafra is the Igbo elite.

“They only have big houses and only come home during burials, Christmas or to open new houses. Now, the elections are coming, nobody is pursuing us but the governors in the South East are ready to jump into the APC. If you ask them, they would say that Ndigbo are being marginalised; they would be working against the interest of Ndigbo.”