From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The return of peace which heralded several months of unrest and insecurity in Igbo-Eze North LGA, Enugu State was consolidated yesterday in the area as 41 youths who had earlier turned militant embraced peace, surrendered their weapons and were granted amnesty by the Enugu State Government.

The event held at the Igbo-Eze North LGA Pavillion, Ogrute, Enugu –Ezike marked a turning point in the several efforts for peace and stability in the area which has been pursued by several stakeholders from the area for some months before now.

Speaking during the momentous occasion, Chairman of Igbo-Eze North LGA, Prince Ejike Itodo described the event as the most important of all and the high point of the Christmas and New Year celebration in the area .

He described Peace and Security as the beauty of government and thanked those who are passionate about a better Igbo-Eze North noting that the significance of the event is that the people of Igbo-Eze North has sent the devil and its agents packing .

He noted that the event (Amnesty Initiative Programme) was unprecedented in the history of Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area as it goes a long way to define and determine the developmental inclination and political inclusion of the area.

He, therefore, commended the leadership sagacity of His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi , Executive Governor of Enugu State/ Enugu North Senatorial Candidate for 2023 general election, who out of his peaceful nature decided to curb the lingered insecurity in Igbo-Eze North by granting all the youths that have repented and dropped their weapons amnesty.

Prince Itodo , thanked the stakeholders in attendance for sacrificing their time to witness the programme and then advised the repented youths to disseminate the good news to others at large for them to repent and re-unite with their communities.

“We have shamed the devil by this action. We have also proved that we are one blood, brothers and sisters. We thank all who in one way or the other have supported our peace initiatives. From the church, the town unions, the people in Diaspora, the security agencies and so on. Anyone who desires security in Igbo-Eze North will also be secured personally.

“While the crisis raged on, many people have been offended while some have been victims but I urge all of to start on a clean slate. In any way the government at all level and its agents offended you, likewise any way anybody offended the government, let the forgiveness be all-round. The hospitality of the people of Igbo-Eze North people is top-notch all over the world and we should sustain it.

“I appeal to the youths once more to realise that the government of Igbo-Eze North means well for them. Under an atmosphere of crisis, government cannot function well. We have the capacity and human resources to fight external aggression but when there is in-fighting among us, we cannot succeed. Under no reason should any rational person take up arms against his own people.

“Igbo Eze North belongs to all of us and the youths should not take law into their hands anymore. Those of us who have accepted to work for peace should do that with full commitment” he said.

Hon. Chief Alexander Uramah , PDP chairman, Igbo-Eze North Chapter, opined that the root cause of the insecurity is joblessness and expressed his satisfaction for the gesture of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Hon. Prince Itodo in curbing the menace.

Chief Uramah specifically thanked God for a prayer answered and pledged his readiness to empower at least two of the repented youths to learn a trade to enable them become gainful to the society.

Some of the repentant youths like Ogbonna Okonkwo from Aguibeje , Odinaka Odo from Olido and Somadina Omeje , popularly known as King George Bush from Umuogboagu , who spoke on behalf of the youths in their separate speeches, regretted their actions and blamed it on the devil and promised to turn into new leaves and be part of the peace process being sought by government and meaningful people of Igboeze North.

Mr. Moses Ifeuwa (Gaje) CEO De Man Gaje Ltd, a native of Umuogboagu in Enugu-Ezike and based in Onitsha, Anambra State, commended Governor Ugwuanyi and Mayor Ejike Itodo for their respective initiatives and maintained that he was there to represent Umuogboagu Community and to ensure that everlasting peace is restored in all the communities in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area.

CSP Akor Simon , Divisional Police Officer, Igbo-Eze North Police Division, who was represented by SP Ugwu Victor , D. C. O. Igbo-Eze North Police Division, on behalf of the security agencies in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, lauded the leadership style of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, who through the Executive Chairman, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, Prince Engr. Itodo , granted the youths amnesty. He explained to the youths that the meaning of amnesty is go home and sin no more that your sins are forgiven. This he said while enjoining them to desist from committing crimes.

H.R.H Igwe Wilfred Ogbonna Ekere (Eze Igjikwu 1 of Ogrute-Ulo while blessing the kola-nuts in his capacity as the Landlord Traditional Ruler, extolled both the State and Local Governments for their peaceful initiatives and commended the youths for embracing peace by dropping their weapons.

The LG Chairman, Prince Itodo also handed over two (2)Hilux Security Vehicles procured by the government for the Neighbourhood Watch, Igbo-Eze North Chapter to the Divisional Police Officer, Igbo-Eze North Police Division, CSP Akor Simon .

Shortly after the event at the Local Government Council Modern Pavilion, Ogrute, it was gathered through a reliable source that there was celebration at Aguibeje and Iyionu communities as canon shots were fired by the youths who peacefully celebrated the return of peace in the area as they were heard chanting “Youth! Progress” as they celebrated

Earlier in the programme, Rev. Fr. Dickson Uchenna Asogwa , Parish Priest St. Joachim and Anne Catholic Church , Ogrute, Enugu-Ezike, thanked God for the day. He further preached peace and love and urged the families that have lost their loved ones during the crisis to forgive and called on the youths to always shun evil and criminality.

He likened those who paid the supreme price while the crisis elapsed to the Holy Innocents in the Bible whom Herod ordered their killings but still couldn’t succeed in eliminating Christ.