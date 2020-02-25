Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Stakeholders in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, Enugu-Ezike, have lauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his democratic credentials which had made growth and development thrive in grassroots in the state.

At the council headquarters in Ogrute, yesterday, the stakeholders comprising PDP faithful, political office holders, traditional rulers and other professionals, lauded Governor Ugwuanyi for his political maturity and tolerance which he brought to bear on the party primaries for the February 29 local government election.

In separate speeches, member representing Igbo-Eze North/Udenu federal constituency in the National Assembly, Dr. Simon Atigwe, representatives of Igbo-Eze North 1 and 2 constituencies in the state House of Assembly, Innocent Ugwu and Ethel Ugwuanyi, Transition Chairman, Igbo-Eze North LGA, Chief Emeka Mamah, all appreciated the rancour free exercise witnessed at the party primaries for local government polls noting that Ugwuanyi was a study in political consultation and in the feeling of the pulse of the citizens.

They said the governor’s insistence of youth inclusiveness and women empowerment in the politics of Enugu State which made it possible for Igbo-Eze North to produce a youthful candidate for the council polls in the person of Prince Ejike Itodo has rekindled the hope of the masses in governance.

While reiterating their confidence and support for Governor Ugwuanyi, the stakeholders noted that Igbo-Eze North had been repositioned on the path for greater development and prosperity through the present transition council.

“History and posterity would be kind to Governor Ugwuanyi because under him the true meaning of democracy has been bequeathed to the good people of Enugu State. Citizens are carried along in the affairs of government thereby giving all a sense of belonging” they noted.