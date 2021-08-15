From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Stakeholders in Igbo-Eze North local government area, Enugu State over the weekend celebrated various development strides of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi with a resolve to support him to do more.

Chairman of Igbo-Eze North LGA, Prince Ejike Itodo who spoke during the monthly expanded meeting of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the council area said Ugwuanyi has set a pace in superb infrastructural strides while maintaining peace and security in the state.

Prince Itodo said Governor’s Ugwuanyi’s legacy of peace and security has fostered rapid development across all parts of the state and in the grassroots which he said has also inspired the local government chairmen across the state to gear up and complement his all –round development philosophy.

He disclosed that the newly flagged –off construction of an ultramodern secretariat complex in the council headquarters at Ogrute shall be named after Gov. Ugwuanyi on completion as a way of appreciating his solid infrastructural renewal in the state.

The council chairman also charged the electorates to obtain or revalidate their permanent voters cards and also ensure that nothing tampers with their chances of exercising their civic responsibilities in the next election which he noted will serve as another period of rewards system for the people.

“Igbo-Eze North LGA is not left out in Governor Ugwuanyi’s development trajectory and we are proud of him. Those of us in the local government system see him as a role model because what we expect from him is what we see. We are only waiting for the appropriate time for the whistle to blow so that we can at least reciprocate his good gestures” he said.

Earlier, PDP Chairman, Igbo-Eze North chapter, Chief Alexander Urama said the enthusiasm of the people in turning out in large numbers at every meeting of the party and activities of the government was borne out of their show of appreciation for what Governor Ugwuanyi has been doing in the state.

He charged the party faithful to resist the temptation of attending nocturnal meetings in the wrong camps as the prelude to the next general elections sets in.