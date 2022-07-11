From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Chairman of Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area in Enugu State, Prince Ejike Itodo, has appealed to youths in the area to shun violence and resort to arson and destruction but instead embrace peace and civility for the overall development and progress of the people.

Prince Itodo, who spoke Monday after the visit of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for an on-the-spot inspection of the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the area burnt down by suspected arsonists penultimate Sunday, said the descent to anarchy and destruction of public properties will do one no good.

While condemning the actions of the arsonists, Prince Itodo noted that the Ugwuanyi administration had initiated meaningful engagements with the youths which his administration at the local level in Igbo-Eze North had emulated by trying to carry the youths along in executing government policies and maintaining an open door administration where the people can have access to their leaders and also get feedback from the government.

He appealed to the youths to sheathe their sword and embrace a think-home philosophy knowing that whether East, West, North or South, everyone will be homebound at a point in life hence the need for all to be engrossed on how to make the home front better, a task he noted that government at the local level represents better.

The Igbo-Eze North LG boss commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for visiting the affected INEC office in the area and promising to rebuild the structure and facilities destroyed in the attack.

He also appealed to the people of the area to maximize the opportunity offered by the extension of the voters’ registration exercise by the commission to come out and register so that they can obtain their permanent voters’ card which gives them the authority and power to participate in the electoral process and also determine who leads them in government.

It would be recalled that Mayor Ejike Itodo had earlier paid a visit to the burnt INEC office in the area to ascertain the level of damage.

The council chairman was accompanied by members of Igbo-Eze North LGA legislative council, the Enugu state Chief Fire Officer, OD Ohaa, the Divisional Police Officer, Michael Ayogu, the PDP candidate for Igbo-Eze North 2 Constituency, Hon Clifford Obe, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s aides, Hon Onyekachi Eya, Hon Barr. Kingsley Onyeke and Hon Kentus Eze among others.

During the visit, it was ascertained that despite the initial setback over the burning of the INEC office in the area, the officials remained undaunted as they have continued the voter registration exercise with three machines in the open space outside the burnt office.

The Electoral Officer (EO) in the area, Mrs Udoka Ogbodo who took the chairman and his entourage around disclosed that uncollected PVCs in the office were intact because they were stored in a fireproof safe box.

The EO also revealed that the CVR registration machines were not affected by the fire because they were taken home for charging that weekend before the hoodlums struck on Sunday night.

Giving an insight into what happened, the security officer on duty, Ogbuishi Theophilus said that he and his colleague Abdullahi took cover that night when they heard gunshots at the gate before they saw fire all over the office complex.

The chairman recalled that immediately after he got the information, he called the state fire service but before the arrival of the Nsukka fire service, the damages have been done.

The Enugu State chief fire officer, OD Ohaa, expressed sadness over the late response of his men at the scene and disclosed that an internal disciplinary action has been activated over the lapses though he noted that his men have been up and doing before now.

After going around the burnt facility, the chairman promised to ensure that the height of the fence will be raised while an exit route will also be created in the facility.

The electoral officer also assured that they will continue to work harder to ensure that the people of Igbo-Eze North will not be denied any opportunity to perform their civic responsibility in the coming election despite the challenges.