A delegation of the people of Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State comprising public office holders, members of the business class, traditional rulers, youths and women, on Friday, paid a thank-you visit to the Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, in appreciation of the enduring peace and security in Enugu State as well as the numerous development projects of his administration in their area council in particular and the state in general.

They described Ugwuanyi as an epitome of peace, humility and good governance, adding that the Local Government has never experienced the level of peace and development it enjoys today since its creation. They expressed total support for the governor’s administration and its programmes.

The people added that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration has executed several development projects in the council area, adding that indigenes who returned home for the Yuletide were overwhelmed at the peace and security in the area. They said the visit was to appreciate Gov. Ugwuanyi for his sterling leadership qualities and the good works of his administration.

Speaking on behalf of the Diaspora, an illustrious son of Igbo-Eze North LGA and a renowned philanthropist, Don Chris, thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for bringing peace to Enugu Ezike.

Managing Director of Ferotex Construction Company Limited, Chief Festus Onu, also expressed gratitude to Gov. Ugwuanyi for the numerous road projects, health facilities, boreholes, among others, his administration has executed in Igbo-Eze North LGA.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Mathias Omeh, who spoke as an indigene of Igbo-Eze North LGA, recounted the remarkable achievements of Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration in the council area. Rev. Fr. George Abba, eulogized Gov. Ugwuanyi for his humility, fear of God and compassionate disposition to the needy and less privileged. Traditional rulers in the area also noted that the peace, security and development brought to the council area by Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration were unprecedented, noting that most of their sons and daughters in the Diaspora returned home for the festive season because of the governor’s accomplishments.

A notable woman leader from Igbo-Eze North LGA, Dr. Sally Adukwu, applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for his humility, stating that “you are the epitome of humility and peace among your peers”.