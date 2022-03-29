From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Stakeholders in Ozzi constituency, Enugu-Ezike, Igbo-Eze North LGA, Enugu State have thrown their support for the second tenure of Simon Atigwe, member representing Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency in the National Assembly.

Elders-in-council, traditional rulers, party leaders, market leaders, serving and former political office holders from Ozzi constituency who gathered at Ogrute community, yesterday, agreed that Atigwe has shown capacity for effective representation and deserve a second tenure to continue in engendering the dividends of democracy and complementing efforts of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in developing the state.

Former local government chairmen, Emeka Ukwuaba and Uwakwe Ezeja warned those peddling their personal interests with Ozzi name to desist from such infamy and said that it was in the best interest of the Ozzi people and the entire Igbo- Eze North/Udenu federal constituency to allow Atigwe finish a second tenure so as to make him a ranking member that can achieve more for the constituency.

Igwe Ogbonna Ekere of Ogrute kingdom and Igwe Cyril Ayogu of Umuopu community who spoke on behalf of the traditional rulers, and Nwa Onyeishi, Nze Bernard Eze who spoke on behalf of the Elders-in-Council of Ozzi kingdom, and Onyeishi Iyida Eze said the people of Ozzi kingdom were unanimous in their desire to support Atigwe for a second tenure.

Zonal Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Enugu North zone, Nze Mike Onyeze and PDP chairman, Igbo-Eze North LGA, Chief Alex Urama noted that Atigwe is neither Umunano, Ozzi or Udenu in his representation since he has effectively carried everyone along without discrimination across board.

Deputy Chairman of Igbo-Eze North LGA, Ikechukwu Ogbu in summation said the decision to support Atigwe for a second tenure by the Ozzi people was borne out of his capacity, selfless service and inclusiveness in representation.