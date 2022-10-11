As endorsements of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State’s bid to represent Enugu North Senatorial District in the National Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) continue to gather momentum, youths of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of the state, under the umbrella of Great-16, have thrown their weight behind the governor and PDP candidates.

The Great-16 comprises youths from the 16 electoral wards in Igbo-Eze South LGA. They also threw their weight behind the governorship candidate of the PDP in Enugu State, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, his running mate, Ifeanyi Ossai, PDP candidate for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency, Vita Abba, the party’s candidate for Igbo-Eze South Constituency, Vitus Okechi, and all other candidates of the party.

Similarly, the people of Nachi community in Udi LGA, Enugu West Senatorial District, during their ‘Thank-you’ and solidarity visit to Governor Ugwuanyi at the weekend, equally declared their support for the PDP and its candidates in the forthcoming elections.

They pledged to deliver all the candidates of the PDP at the polls, including galvanising and mobilising their friends and in-laws from Enugu North Senatorial District to vote for Governor Ugwuanyi to represent the district at the Senate.

Also on a thank-you’and solidarity visit to Governor Ugwuanyi at the weekend were the people of Mbulujodo Nike Autonomous Community led by their traditional ruler, Igwe Gabriel N. Okoh and the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Greg Nnaji.

They equally declared their unflinching support for the governor and pledged to vote overwhelmingly for all candidates of PDP in the forthcoming elections in the state, including the party’s governorship candidate, Mbah, who hails from Owo, a neighbouring community in Nkanu East LGA.

Led by the leader of Great-I6, Chimezie Mama, on a solidarity visit to the governor at Government House, Enugu, the Igbo-Eze South youths said they are “people in charge of local government, wards, and down to the polling units.”

The group’s leader commended Ugwuanyi for accommodating and empowering the youths in his administration, stressing that the feat is unprecedented in the annals of Enugu State.

Mama also applauded the governor for the peace and good governance his administration has entrenched in the state as well as his humble disposition.

Expressing gratitude to Ugwunayi for the establishment of the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno, Enugu State, another speaker, Valentine Eze, pointed out that Igbo-Eze South LGA as one of the host communities of the medical university stood to benefit immensely from the milestone achievement.

Presenting the address by the people of Nachi community, President General of Nachi Development Union (NDU), Dr. Chukwuma Ogugua Orji, explained that they came to thank Governor Ugwuanyi for giving them a sense of belonging after decades of neglect by previous administrations.

On their part, the people of Mbulujodo Nike Autonomous Community expressed gratitude to Ugwuanyi for the appointment of their illustrious son, Nnaji as a member of his cabinet since the inception of his administration in 2015, the election and subsequent recognition of HRH Igwe Okoh as the traditional ruler of the community and the leadership role the governor played in the emergence of Mbah as PDP governorship candidate in the state.