From Gyang Bere, Jos

President of Igbo Democratic Forum (IDF) and Co-Chairman, Nigerians Living Outside Their Home States, (NILOTHS) Chief Chidi Ndu has urged African Union (AU) to appoint former President Goodluck Jonathan as its Special Envoy on peaceful Transitions of power in African Countries.

He noted that Jonathan will work towards the peaceful transmission of power through democratic means rather than military coups in Africa.

Chief Ndu, in a press statement in Jos in a statement, decried the resurgence of military coups in Africa countries and said what is happening in some of the African countries at the moment is retrogressive and undemocratic.

He warned that Africa countries should not be allowed to fall into the hands of those that promote autocratic rule at a time other nations of the world are moving ahead to advance the promotion of democratic governance and institutions across the countries of the world.

Chief Ndu advised that the sit-tight leaders could be encouraged to leave the stage if Africa Union (AU ) appoint a well-respected leader and a symbol of democracy and peaceful transition like Goodluck Jonathan to go round to talk to such leaders to quit the stage when the ovation is loudest.

‘I believe former President Goodluck Jonathan of Nigeria has that quality seeing that he set a good example when he was a sitting president,’ he said.

According to him, Jonathan peacefully handed over to President Muhammadu Buhari without challenging the results of the 2015 elections.

Chief Ndu said Nigeria will never return to Military rule despite all the challenges facing the country such as corruption, insecurity and socio-economic downturn.

‘In spite of all the aforementioned, Nigeria has grown beyond the era of military rule, as Nigeria has become the beacon of hope of the entire black race.

He added that what is expected of Nigerians at this point of their history is for them to understand their differences and come together as one united nation.

Ndu added that had it been Nigerians were patient and not given to sentiments in 2015 and allowed Ex

President Jonathan to continue to be on the saddle for another four years in office, Nigeria would have gone past its current stage in her quest for nation-building cum evolution.

‘There is a legal rule in Latin that says “Nemo dat quod non habet”, which means “no one gives what they do not have.” In 1999 when democracy was bequeathed to us by the military, it did so based on its ability. Let’s not lose sight of the fact that, we just came out of an era where the various tribes, ethnic and religious groups were bound together and ruled by the military chiefly without an independent legislature and Judiciary.

‘Invariably, all our differences, misgivings, fears and apprehensions could have been ironed out over the years, if the right leaders were in the saddle of power in the country.’

Chief Ndu added that Nigeria needs visionary leaders that have what it takes to transition the country into a new era of development.

