From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Global Movement for Igbo President in 2023 (GLOMIP) has revealed that it will use all legitimate means to ensure a power shift to the South-East in 2023.

Dr Nnanna Igwe, the Coordinator for GLOMIP 2023 in the United Kingdom and Europe, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

He said: ‘To save Nigeria, ladies and gentlemen and compatriots, something urgent must be done. The restructuring of Nigeria must be done immediately, insecurities must be fully tackled urgently and power shift to South-East of Nigeria in 2023 is ultra-sacrosanct.

‘The problems of herdsmen attacks and killings, terrorism by Boko Haram, monumental corruption, rigging of elections, unemployment, underdevelopment, lack of roads, poor education and health facilities must be urgently tackled.”

GLOMIP noted that the recent #EndSARS peaceful protests almost led to the collapse of thenation, adding that it was time to correct the marginalisation of the past and unite the nation for greater tomorrow.

‘At Independence, Nigeria stood on tripod of Igbo, Hausa/ Fulani and Yoruba. Today only the Igbo nation has been denied the presidency of Nigeria. Why my fellow compatriots? What is good for the goose is also good for the gander,’ he stated.

He described the 1914 amalgamation of the Southern and Northern Protectorates as a historical mistake which has led to some of the current existential threats facing the nation.

He said: ‘The amalgamation of Nigeria in 1914 has turned out to be a fundamental and administrative mistake of huge generational consequences and implications. The amalgamation of the Southern and Northern Protectorates was flawed because it failed to take into cognisance the multi-complexities

of the various amalgams comprising well established kingdoms, empires, and nations with tremendous diversity.

‘Nigeria today is the most diverse country in the globe with over 300 ethnic nations and more than 500 languages.

‘The pre-independence agitation for Nigeria was predicated on patriotism, equity, justice, fairness, love, rule of law, democracy, peace, unity for progressive, virile one Nigeria. The foundation of Nigeria was based on principles of true federalism to address the problems resultant from amalgamation of Nigeria. It was wrongly envisaged that the nationalists who understand Nigeria would usher in good governance, transparency, accountability, equity, power shearing, resource control and fairness in the operation of Federalism.

‘Today Nigeria is a unfortunately facing monumental challenges and at the precipice of disintegration due to successive governments. Since independence in 1960, Hausa/ Fulani from the North have ruled for more than 40 years, the Yorubas for more than 10 years and South South six years and South-East only six months of military.

‘Fellow Compatriots, you can see the glaring imbalance and this is why time has come to do the needful in 2023.’