Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

A pan-Igbo grassroots socio-cultural organisation, the Imeobi Igbo Forum, has called on the Federal Government to make Onitsha Inland Port and other ports in the country functional to boost the economy of the south east and Nigeria in general.

National Chairman of the forum, Dr. Mike Ikegulu, who made the call in a chat with Sunday Sun, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Chief George Muoghalu as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), a move he described as a step in the right direction.

He expressed optimism that Muoghalu would help revive Nigeria ports, especially the Onitsha Inland Port, which, according to him, had remained moribund over the years.

“The NIWA MD should focus on reviving the country’s ports, especially the Onitsha Inland Port, in a way that it would improve commerce, provide employment opportunities and generate revenue; because, total dependence on crude oil revenue has not helped the country’s economy,” Ikegulu said.