From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Fifty-two years after the end of the civil war in Nigeria, President General, Ndigbo Royal Heritage (NIROH) Worldwide, Dr Paul Okoye has said the Igbo must wholeheartedly accept the fact that the civil war was fought in error and also accept defeat in that war so that a proper rebuilding process can be achieved.

Speaking while delivering a keynote address in Umuahia during the 2023 Igbo Political Conference organised by the Igbo group, NIROH Worldwide, Dr Okoye said Igbos have never come to terms with the reality of their existence partly because they have never accepted that they were defeated in the war.

He said the Japanese rebuilt because they accepted defeat same for Germany or Italy after their various wars fought and said that a very good way to start properly will be for the Igbo to accept that a war was lost and won.

Dr. Okoye said Igbos must tell themselves another obvious truth that the Biafran civil war was fought in error and out of sentiments noting that war should only be fought as a matter of last resort and not by sentiment.

Dr Okoye said nonetheless that the Igbo survived after the war because of their laborious egalitarian nature and the never say die spirit of the Igbo where they quickly migrated to all the nooks and crannies of the world in search of greener pastures and sooner or later, their diligence and steadfastness paid off.

As the 2023 general election gears up, he said Igbo must drop any form of blame game and ethnical campaign and accept the fact that the President of Nigeria cannot be gotten by sentiment or deceit but through strategy, investment and hard work.

While calling for serious concerted efforts on the Igbo towards actualising the ambition of producing a President of Igbo extraction in 2003, Dr Okoye emphatically stated that Igbos may lose their chance in 2023 if they fail to understand that power cannot be gotten on a platter of gold but rather worked for.

“The North is static while the West and the East are dynamic whoever aligns with the North rules the country. Obasanjo gave the West their share. Goodluck gave the South South their share. Buhari is serving the share of the North so it is only natural that 2023 is ours. We are not cognisance of the fact that only a president of Igbo extraction can take us to Aso Rock and not an Igbo president” he said.

Presenting a paper at the conference as a Guest Speaker, Rocks Okezie Eze, a Professor of curriculum studies and Educational technology, said Igbo need the support of other regions to get to Aso Rock in 2023.

He called on the Igbo to shun divisive tendencies and work hard as a group to present their best feet forward instead of fighting whether a suitable candidate can come from Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu or Imo.

Ndigbo Royal Heritage was founded by Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu, erstwhile leader of the defunct Republic of Biafra.