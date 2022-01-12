From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A group, Ndigbo Unity Forum ( NUF) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to unconditionally release the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to end the killings and destruction of property in the South East.

President of the group, Dede Uzor, in a statement, yesterday, expressed sadness over President Buhari’s comment that Kanu’s fate would be decided by the court, thus ruling out a political solution. The group urged Buhari to jettison his hard stance about Kanu, and grant him unconditional release.

Uzor said the response by Buhari was an insult to Ndigbo and their leaders who approached him for a political solution to Kanu’s plight. He warned that the continuous incarceration of Kanu would worsen security and economic situations in the South East and South South regions.

Uzor said Kanu’s release would not only serve as New Year gift to Ndigbo, but bring lasting peace to the region that has been shattered by insecurity.

The group also warned the Federal Government against deploying the recently acquired Tocuno War planes in the South East and the Southern region of the country.

President Buhari during a recent interview with Channels Television said the IPOB leader would face his charges at the law court.

Kanu who was allegedly extradited from Kenya has been detained in a DSS facility in Abuja, forcing IPOB members to declare a sit-at-home intermittently in the South East, especially on Mondays and anytime appeared in court.

Some Igbo leaders led by First Republic Aviation Minister, Mbazulike Amechi, paid a visit to the president appealing to him to grant Kanu unconditional release which the president promised to consider, but recently made a U-turn.