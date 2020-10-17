Vincent Kalu

The Indigenous Igbo Youth Congress (IIYC), has lent its support to Nigerian youths for their stand against the Nigeria Police State Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

In a press statement, the group’s President, Chief Mayor Echefu, emphasised that the security personnel maintained by taxpayers funds have turned their guns against the people, noting, “a dog that bites its owner will not live long; they have terrorised innocent citizens and dispatched many to their untimely graves for no just reasons; this evil and inhuman treatments cannot continue.”

He applauded Anambra State governor, Chief Willy Obi for sacking his Senior Special Assistant on Security, Mr. James Nwafor, former officer commanding (OC), Anambra State SARS, Akuzu.

According to the IIYC president, Mr. Nwafor had been accused by multiple sources of allegedly committing various crimes against SARS suspects during his time at Akuzu.

He said the group will not allow the allegations to be swept under the carpet. “We are going to make sure that Mr Nwafor is prosecuted to state the reason” for the alleged offences against Igbo youths and probably other Nigerians in Anambra State.

Chief Echefu lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for disbanding SARS in accordance with the wishes of Nigerian youths and also for acceding to their five requests for a better police force.