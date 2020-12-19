By Vincent Kalu

The Indigenous Igbo Youth Congress (IIYC), has hailed the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, for coming up with a security outfit, Eastern Security Network (ESN), to protect the Southeast region.

In a statement, the National President of the group, Chief John Mayor Echefu, said the Eastern Security Network was an idea whose time has come and pledged his group’s readiness to work with the security outfit.

He berated the Youth wing of Ohanaeze for opposing ESN, saying, “their position shows they are unsympathetic to the plight of the Igbo; it was the most insensitive statement to have come from a group that claims to represent the Igbo. Our people are no more going to farms for fears of being killed by rampaging herdsmen and you are here opposing the security out.

“Are they not concerned that herdsmen have taken over all the forests in the Southeast, where they take their kidnap victims to. Our region is bare. While other regions are finding solutions to their security problems, our governors are not doing anything in this direction; they are only looking up to Abuja on how to secure the region. This can’t continue, the coming of this security outfit is to protect our people. Southwest has Amotekun; Miyetti Allah, an association of Fulani cattle breeders has its own security outfit to protect their members, why should we not praise Nnamdi Kanu for filling the security gap for Igbo? Our governors have shown that they lack the courage to respond to the security challenges in the zone.

He further said: “The Eastern Security Network is a child of necessity, and it has come to stay, even though the government has phobia about IPOB, there is no going back. Why should a full-fledged Igbo kick against a security outfit that has come to usher peace in our domain?