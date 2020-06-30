Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Igbo National Council (INC) said it has commenced strict enforcement of Operation Lion Walk vigilante launched in the South East penultimate week to checkmate the activities of herdsmen in the zone.

As part of the enforcement, it disclosed, yesterday, that it has begun spreading the message to the nooks and crannies of every community in region.

National President of the group, Chilos Godsent, told newsmen in Owerri, Imo State, that there was no going back on the operation.

He said the national body of INC has started dispatching official letters to various traditional rulers, President General of town unions , vigilante Coordinators , chairman of hunters association, youth leaders as well as community stakeholders to that effect.

“We once again sincerely thank all the communities that has taken the bull by the horn to do the needful.

“It’s imperative that we inform the public that there is no going back on the strict enforcement of the ‘Operation Ije Agu’ in all the communities of the Igbo nation. On the foregoing, the headquarters of the Igbo National Council (INC) worldwide has commenced the dispatch of official letters to the various traditional rulers, president general of town unions, vigilante coordinators across the Igbo nation states to brief them on the Operation Ije Agu and also to request all communities that has not commence the enforcement of the excise to immediately join the chorus.