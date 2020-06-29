Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Igbo National Council (INC) which launched ‘Operation Lion Walk’ a vigilante security network covering South-East Nigeria penultimate week to curb the activities of criminal activities of marauding herdsmen in the zone, disclosed on Monday that it has begun the strict enforcement of the operation by taking its messages to the nooks and crannies of every community in the southeast.

The National President of the group, Chilos Godsent, who disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, the Imo State capital, during a press conference also emphasised that there is no going back on the operation.

He further disclosed that the national body of INC has started dispatching official letters to the various traditional rulers, presidents-general of town unions, vigilante coordinators, chairmen of hunters’ associations, youth leaders and other community stakeholders to that effect.

‘We once again sincerely thank all the communities that have taken the bull by the horn to do the needful,’ he said.

‘It’s imperative that we inform the public that there is no going back on the strict enforcement of the “Operation Ije Agu” in all the communities of the Igbo nation.

‘On the foregoing, the headquarters of the Igbo National Council (INC) worldwide has commenced the dispatch of official letters to the various traditional rulers, presidents-general of town unions, vigilante coordinators across the Igbo nation-states to brief them on the Operation Ije Agu and also to request all communities that have not commenced the enforcement of the exercise to immediately join the chorus,’ Godsent stated.