Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A Socio-cultural group, Ndigbo Unity Forum (NUF) has blamed the South-East Governors over underdevelopment and marginalisation of the zone and wondered where they channeled the Federal allocations meant for the zone in the past 20 years of democratic dispensation.

The group called on government of the five south east states to stand up to their responsibility by leading the way for the development of the region.

In a statement signed by the President of NUF Mr. Augustine Chukwudum and its Secretary, Mr. Tony Igbokwe said though the Igbo race had been greatly marginalized in the Nigerian polity and would be double jeopardy for them to also suffer marginalization in the hands of their own governors.

The statement said the political and infrastructural development of the zone had been greatly hampered by the type of politics adopted by the political leaders of the zone.

They said: “what has the governors of the eastern region done to bring about drastic economic development to the region. And how have they utilized their position to attract huge projects that will open up the region in areas of transportation (Land, Sea and Air) basic amenities and agriculture to mention a few.

“The answer is simple: Nothing. It is true that the Igbo are the most industrious group of people in Nigerian if not Africa they are considered the richest in Nigeria in terms of wealth distribution (CBN Statistics) but it is also true that individual cannot bring reasonable development without the government. They work side by side in this situation the government is almost non-existing.

“The NUF asked the Igbo governors to rise above official corruption and face the task of reviving the economy of the zone. We should be asking our governors where our palm produce went to. Why has the agricultural sector been so neglected. Where are the infrastructure built up till these day most villages cannot boast of adequate electricity, water supply and healthcare facility.

“Or are we going to blame the federal government for these little things too since throwing blame around is what the government knows best to do, Despite receiving over 20 trillion naira for the past 20 years from federation account and internal generated revenue what has the past and present governors does with huge amount of money they received.

“They must come and explain where the money is because we will no longer accept marginalization by federal government as excuse anymore, we call on EFCC to beam their searchlight on these governors both past and present who uses south east common wealth to enrich themselves”NUF declared.