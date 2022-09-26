Form Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Igbo group Ndigbo Unity Forum (NUF) has charged the South East governors to disband the Ebubeagu militia, which was set up to curb the activities of criminals in the region.

In the statement signed by the Chief Media Officer of the Forum, Mazi Udemadu Chika Udemadu, condemned the killings of innocent and unarmed Igbo youths in the South East zone, citing the brutal killing of a trader known as ‘pastor’ at Affor Ogidi market.

The group said that such waste of human lives by the security outfit of the same people they ought to protect has defeated the objective of setting it up.

It noted that the reckless waste of human lives by Ebubeagu was more pronounced in Imo and Ebonyi States, respectively.

The group also condemned kidnapping for ransom in the region, lamenting that both the killings and kidnappings have affected the economy of the zone.

Read also: Firm trains 200 immigration officers on mental health

The Ndigbo Forum called on the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and other international human rights organisations such as Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, among others, to investigate the killings in cold blood in the South East region.

The group also called on the US, UK, Canada, the UK, among other international powers, to investigate the killings and kidnappings in the region.

The group however lauded the security outfit set up by the Anambra State Government, the Anambra State Vigilante Services (AVS), led by renowned security expert Commander Igwe and his operation (Commander Chinenye Ihenko Okpomkpi) for their respect for human rights.

The Igbo group said that the activities of AVS are not known to have abused the rights of citizens and people of the state and called on other states to emulate the operational method of AVS.