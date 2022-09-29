From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

A group, on the platform of the Igbo People of Nigeria (IPN), has condemned the ambush and subsequent murder of soldiers on a routine patrol at Umunze in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

A statement by Anayo Mbakwe on Wednesday, described the incident as a national tragedy, barbaric and unacceptable.

Mbakwe said: “The people of the southeast are known to be loving, welcoming and hospitable. The latest turn of events, particularly in Anambra is a serious cause for concern.

The group recalled the recent assassination attempt on the Senator representing Anambra South, Ifeanyi Ubah at Nkwo Enugwu-Ukwu in Njikoka Local Government Area.

And Mbakwe believes these two unfortunate incidents have striking similarities and are distasteful to humanity in general and in Igbo land in particular.

He said: “killing of any sort, whether political, agitation or accidental is an act of terrorism and must not be condoned.”

He, therefore, called on security agencies to fish out the perpetrators and make them pay for their crimes.

Mbakwe also urged the security agents to tame the alarming rise in assassinations in Anambra, especially with the 2023 elections on the horizon.

While commending the Nigerian Army for some notable strides in the region and across the nation, the Igbo People of Nigeria said the Chief of Army Staff should give more attention to Anambra.

He said troops must not relent on recent successes, noting that these pockets of criminal elements are already capitalising to wreak havoc.

Mbakwe, therefore, charged the Army not to relent in its responsibility of restoring law and order with other security agencies as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Commander-in-Chief.

He admitted, though, that the Igbos are proud of the efforts of the Nigerian Army in the zone.

The Igbo group, however, called on Ndigbo not to fold their hands and watch this ugly trend escalate.

He added that criminals in communities, whether indigenes or foreigners, should be reported to relevant authorities.

Mbakwe advised that “anyone who sympathises with criminals will soon sympathise”.