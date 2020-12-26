From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A group known as the Movement Against Dissidents in Nigeria (MADN) has called for the extradition of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu to Nigeria to face terrorism and other incitement charges.

Rising from a meeting convened in Owerri, the Imo State capital yesterday, co convener of the group, Obinna Osita noted that Kanu and his group’s antics have continued to paint the southeast and Ndigbo in bad light.

Osita who said his group has decided to take the bull by the horn, because according to him, “ if nothing is done to checkmate and nip in the bud Kanu’s continuous utterances, especially as they affect Nigeria, the country’s image would not only be rubbished , but will be considered as an ungovernable sovereign nation.”

For this reason, Osita said that his group has decided to tell the world the true position of Ndigbo on Kanu’s utterances against Nigeria, as well as highlight some of his lies and attacks against Ndigbo leaders and that of other ethnic nationalities.

According to him, “Nnamdi Kanu’s constant reference to Nigeria as a zoo, depicts an animal kingdom resided by humans with debased brains, if allowed to stand, means that we are animals in a zoo. This is highly despicable and indeed intolerable . A country that boasts of some of the the best brains in the world can not be derided and ridiculed in this manner . We are humans and not animals.”