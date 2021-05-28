By Peter Anosike

Igbo Stakeholders’ United Forum, an umbrella body of all Igbo associations in Lagos State, has endorsed Dipo Olorunrinu as the sole chairmanship candidate of Igbo for the Saturday, All Progressives Congress (APC), local government area chairman and councillors primary.

In a communiqué by Nixon Okwara and Daniel Ezeanochie, chairman and secretary respectively, they said the adoption is in agreement with the state executive of Ndigbo in APC, led by Joe Igbokwe, who is the apex leader of Ndigbo in APC as well as the senior adviser to the governor of Lagos State on Drainage.

They said they endorsed Olorunrinu because he would carry the Igbo along in his administration if elected.

“From records available for our consideration, we agreed that Olorunrinu, as one time a state Assembly member, performed meritoriously and never discriminated against the other ethnic nationalities in Amuwo-Odofin.

“That is if elected as the next chairman of Amuwo-Odofin council, he will, in no little measure, facilitate the development of the entire area and also integrate the other ethnic nationalities in APC, thereby positioning the party for successful outing in 2023 general election.,” they said in the communiqué.

They appealed to the Igbo in Amuwo-Odofin to mobilise and support Olorunrinu for victory in the Saturday primary as well as in the chairmanship election.