Shocked by escalating and deteriorating state of insecurity in the homelands, Igbo Nationalist Movement (INM) has voiced out their concern against the threat of war going on in South East.

The group decried the continuous deployment of troops and security personnel to the region by the Federal Government alleging it was in furtherance of President Muhammadu Buhari’s avowed threat to treat the South East, and specifically Ndigbo, in a manner inconsistent with the fundamental human rights to life enshrined in the Nigerian constitution.

They expressed the concern that the president repeated the threat in an interview aired yesterday.

They also flayed the increase in extrajudicial executions, abductions, and disappearances of Igbo youths (some brazenly executed in broad daylight) in the past few weeks.

They said the statement by the president to treat them (Igbo) in the language they understand was an open confirmation of a willingness and desire to repeat the atrocities of the Biafra genocides.

INM in a statement by Anthony Olisa Okolo, Eze Eluchie, Chief Ben Okoro, Chief Peter Agba Kalu, Nze Ugo-Akpe Onwuka and Onyemuche Mbachu said it was perturbed that following the president’s lead, a blanket shoot-at-sight order has been given by the police chief to policemen on special operation in the South-East region, accompanied by statements and directives which have already been put into effect with the deployment of hundreds of soldiers and security personnel accompanied with requisite military hardware.