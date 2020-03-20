Vincent Kalu

Indigenous Igbo Youth Congress (IIYC) has called on the Southeast governors to rescind their decision on community policing, and embrace regional security organisation in line with Amotekun of the Southwest.

A statement signed by the President of the group, Chief John Mayor Echefu, emphasised that what the zone needed was a regional security outfit tailored after Southwest’s Amotekun, or a state police, and not community policing model packaged by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

“The community policing model as enunciated by IGP Adamu was aimed at deepening the unitary system of government as opposed to federal system, which the founding fathers of the country agreed upon. Therefore, we cannot further be tolerated.

“The idea is to continue to dish orders from Abuja to every village with the intention of giving protection to the marauding herdsmen who have made sure that our people are no more going to their farmlands for fear of being killed, raped or killed,” Echefu said.

The group wondered why Southeast governors are not usually firm in taking decisions to protect the interest of the Igbo. It warned that it cannot fold its arms and watch herdsmen plunder the region, and warned herdsmen to keep away from the zone. According to Echefu, “in some communities in Igbo land, our people no more go to farms because they are afraid of being killed, raped or abducted by the herdsmen, who have taken over their farmlands. How can such thing be tolerated? Since the Yoruba came up with Amotekun, herdsmen have left their area and moved to Southeast and South-south.”