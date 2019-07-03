Magnus Eze, Enugu

A leading Igbo group, Nzuko Umunna, has asked South East governors to work closely in tackling problems bedevilling the region, including the existential threat posed by marauding herdsmen.

They also implored the governors to make regional economic development a priority by jointly building key infrastructures that would see to the rapid industrialisation of the area. The think-tank made up of about 250 Igbo professionals both at home and in the diaspora gave the charge when its delegation paid a courtesy visit on Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, at Government House, Owerri.

Giving details about the body, leader of the delegation, Senator Chris Anyanwu said their strength was in identifying with Igbo leaders and proffering supportive ideas, policies and programmes that can ensure the development of the various states of the region and in furtherance of their collective development. She noted that Ihedioha was the first member of the group to become governor, hence, they decided to visit him first before his brother governors.

“Our collective hopes and aspirations as Igbo towards policy reform, economic development and security of lives and property in the face of herdsmen attacks and other forms of criminality rest squarely on your shoulders and those of your fellow governors.

“It is our expectation, Your Excellency, that with your experience and exemplary courage, you will hit the ground running, not only in the administration of Imo State but in galvanising other stakeholders towards activating the development agenda for the South East zone. We are confident that you and your brother governors in the South East Governors’ Forum (SEGF) will work together to forge a common front to attend to our existential security and other challenges and also commence immediate implementation of South East economic development blueprint,” Anyanwu said.