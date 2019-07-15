Magnus Eze, Enugu

A frontline Igbo group, the Ala-Igbo Development Foundation (ADF), has asked the Federal Government to act immediately and save the country from the ignoble descent to unimaginable crisis.

Reacting to the recent killing of Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, by suspected Fulani herdsmen, the group described it as not only disastrous and tragic, but a culmination and continuation of the ongoing wastage of human lives in Nigeria, which has acquired a dangerous and dreadful proportion.

Chairman of ADF, Media and Publicity Bureau, Chief Abia Onyike, in a statement in Enugu, yesterday, said whether the killing was perpetrated by herdsmen or not, the dastardly incident was a reflection that life had become meaningless in Nigeria.

“We call on the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to sit up and take urgent and sincere steps to live up to his oath of office to protect the lives of Nigerians, from the stranglehold of these merchants of death.

“Whether the killing was perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen or armed robbers or bandits/kidnappers, is not the issue, the fact is that the ugly incident is a reflection of Nigeria’s slide into Armageddon, a situation where life has become cheap and no day passes without news about the massacre of scores of Nigerians by the marauding terrorists.

“It is extremely unfortunate that the Federal Government has, by its deliberate actions and inactions, permitted take-over of the country by rag tag armies of occupation, ethnic/religious warlords and irredentist militia organisations, who have penetrated the length and breath of the country, waving their banner of tribal/ethnic triumphalism, to butcher innocent and unsuspecting citizens at will.

“The Nigerian people and the whole world would hold this regime to account at the appropriate time, if they continue to neglect their sacred duty to defend Nigerians against local and foreign invaders.

“The government must jettison its current lacklustre posture and call the Fulani herdsmen to order, to save Nigeria from an impending civil strife,” Onyike stated.