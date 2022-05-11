From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

A group, Ndigbo Royal Heritage Worldwide is planning Igbo unity carnival and cultural evolution to bring the Igbo people closer.

This is even as the Group has called on Ndigbo to be more strategic rather than sentimental in their thinking to enable them to reclaim their once enviable position in the political affairs of Nigeria.

Dr. Paul Okoye , President General of the Organization who stated this while briefing newsmen in Owerri, Imo state capital on the lined up activities of a one week planned carnival by the Group.

He explained that the maiden NIROH carnival which would be held annually would take place in Awka, the Anambra state capital and would involve a conference of the legacies of the late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe on 28th November this year, cultural evolution in Igbo land, colloquium on Igbo Presidency or Igbo Nation on 1st December, Unity Soccer Competition on 2nd December while every king in Igbo land will be on his throne on the 30th of November. Dr Okoye disclosed that , “The Igbo day proper will be on Saturday 3rd December and we should be able to evolve and reposition the Igbo nation and unify Ndigbo”.

Meanwhile, he noted that the Igbos needs level – playing ground and not the current agitation by some interest groups. But that Ndigbo should use their huge population and investments more strategically.

“Igbo is an ethical nation and we must appreciate this. In the North, we are about 14 million in population and about 8 million in Lagos but regrettably, we have not been able to make maximum use of what we have hence we are where we are today”.