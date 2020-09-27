Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Igbo National Council (INC) has vowed to continue to protect the South East region against herdsmen invasion by mobilising and utilising the Operation Lion Walk (Ije Agu) drafted to every community.

This was part of the communique adopted at the 12th National Working Committee (NWC) meeting of INC at Awka,Anambra State, yesterday.

National President of the group, Chilos Godsent, who read the communique in Owerri also noted that INC would resist any form of policies by the Federal Government inimical to people of the zone.

The group also rejected the Water Resources Bill currently on the floor of the National Assembly, claiming that it was a plot to takeover some of the lands and waters in the region by a Federal Government allegedly pursuing the interests of Fulani herdsmen.

The group also condemned the Constitutional amendment plan by the Federal Government, calling for a true national constitutional conference to dialogue the way forward for the country.

“The Igbo National Council will remain very focus and committed in mobilising Igbo nation for self-defence and will by any means necessary resist any attack or suspected movements or policy of the Federal Government deemed capable of threatening the lives, security or livelihood of citizens of the Igbo nation.

“In view of the above, INC rejects in its totality the proposed fraudulent Water Resource Bill sponsored by the Federal Government at the National Assembly. We note that this criminal and fraudulent Bill is engineered with the ulterior motive to forcefully seize potions of Igbo nation through fraudulent legislation and then sale the lands and water ways to the rampaging Jihadist Killer militia in order to encircle Igbo and then commence another genocide, brutal annihilation attacks against the Igbo race in Nigeria. We insist that the proposed Water Resource Bill is undemocratic and unacceptable by Nigerians.”