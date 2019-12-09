Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

National President of the Igbo National Council (INC), Chilos Godsent, has urged the National Assembly to stop the Operation Positive Identification (OPI) contemplated by the Nigerian army.

In a statement in Owerri yesterday, INC claimed since the Federal Government was yet to pronounce punishment for a defaulter, OPI could be a ploy to target a particular ethnic group in the country.

“Though neither the Army nor the Federal Government has come out clearly to inform Nigerians what will be the punishment for any person not able to provide the above means of identifications during the Operation Positive Identification (OPI).

“INC , therefore, wishes to state that there is serious ulterior motive and hidden agenda behind the Operation Positive Identification (OPI) which many Nigerians are yet to know.

“The INC is very worried about the covert agenda of the Operation Positive Identification OPI, especially in this era when only one ethnic group is in total dominance and control of the leadership and command hierarchy of the security agencies in Nigeria.”

“INC wishes to state that Nigeria is not under siege or state of war. On the foregoing, we therefore call on the National Assembly to immediately rise up to its oversight functions by stopping the Nigerian Army from carrying out this draconian Operation Positive Identification OPI against Nigerians.