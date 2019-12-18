Magnus Eze, Enugu

The South East for President 2023 (SEFORP2023) and the Pan-Nigeria Presidency of Igbo Extraction Coalition (PANDIEF) are at loggerheads over who should superintend the quest for President of Igbo extraction in 2023.

PANDIEF recently declared it was the umbrella body for groups championing the cause for an Igbo president in 2023 and that other groups with similar objective had ceded leadership to it.

SEFORP2023, however, dismissed PANDIEF’s claim as its National Coordinator, Rev. Okechukwu Obioha said they had no business with PANDIEF.

“They are fake as to claim that SEFORP2023 has recognized them as the umbrella body of all groups championing the cede of presidential candidates of political parties to the South East. Whereas PANDIEF is for igbo presidency, SEFORP2023 is specifically asking Nigerians, political parties and all agencies of government to recognise and adopt that an election of the president of Nigeria from the South East come 2023 is the bulwark of the continued existence of the Nigeria State in unity, peace, peace and tranquility. Igbo presidency sounds clannish and is divisive,” he said.

In a statement, yesterday, Obioha said they had written to Afenifere, Arewa Consultative Forum, PANDEF and political parties.

He said SEFORP2023 would not be distracted in its quest and campaign to mobilize and sensitize Ndigbo and Nigerians to achieving the task.

“This is a non partisan movement. We have no candidate or individual bankrolling our activities. Anything you see or observe is a selfless efforts of members who believe that one united, peaceful and progressive Nigeria, is better than a fragmented one. In one united Nigeria we stand.”

Daily Sun gathered that PANDIEF would use its annual Christmas retreat slated for December 26 -27 to xray legal strategies to achieve their objective in 2023.

Director of Publicity and Media of the group, Uche Erondu said that they were waxing stronger in their drive, and he appealed to Nigerians from all works of life to embrace the group and its crusade.