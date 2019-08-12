Magnus Eze, Enugu

A coalition of Igbo and pro-Biafra groups, have concluded plans to organize the first global Igbo national summit on peace, security and development of Igboland and its neighbours.

The summit slated to hold in Owerri, Imo state on August 22 and Houston, United States of America from August 31 to September 2, would be a mega gathering of the Igbo, to interrogate and x-ray the challenges of insecurity and threats to life and property in Igboland, occasioned by the rampant killings, rape of women, kidnappings and other atrocities committed by armed Fulani herdsmen, bandits and terrorists, currently on rampage in the region.

Chairman, organising committee, Prof. Ukachukwu Awuzie said the failure of the Federal Government and all its security agencies to decisively deal with the situation and protect the helpless citizens had compelled other nationalities in the South West and the Middle Belt regions to summon broad-based summits to appraise the various forms of insecurity they faced like the Igbo, and to consider practical steps to address the present challenges to peace and security in their regions.

He explained that the summit became imperative due to mounting pressures from Ndigbo at home and in the Diaspora for urgent decisions to be taken on collective security and survival of the Igbo as a people.

“We wish to underscore the pivotal importance of Igbo in the Diaspora to participate in this historic process. As such, a two-phased summit is being planned- a home-based and Diaspora-based summit- to enable their participation and input on issues and decisions pertaining to their homeland.

The single agenda theme of the home and Diaspora summits is development, peace and security and survival of Ndigbo and their neighbours,” Awuzie stated.

Chairman, Publicity Bureau of the Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), Chief Abia Onyike, listed four major pan-Igbo organizations powering the summit to include the ADF, World Igbo Congress (WIC), South East Christian Association of Nigeria (SE-CAN) and Association of South East Town Unions (ASETU).

Some other participating organizations are the Igbo Leaders of Thought (ILT), Igbo Women Assembly (IWA), and Peoples Restoration Movement (PRM).