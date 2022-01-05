By Ngozi Nwoke

The president-general, Igbo-speaking Community in Lagos, Chief Cyril Sunday Eze, has urged Igbo and Hausa living in Lagos State to live in peace and foster unity, as peace yields progress and development.

He said this during a courtesy visit by the Sarkin Hausa of Ajao and his entourage in Isolo, Lagos, noting that Nigeria was at a point of political development where some of the life-threatening challenges could be solved by simple acts of peace and love.

Eze said: “We are pleased to receive the Sarkin Hausa of Ajao and his entourage. The purpose of the courtesy visit is to discuss various possibilities of Ndigbo and Hausa living in harmony in Lagos State. We understand that peace fosters progress and development in any society. We recognise the importance and advantages of peace and unity; that is why we, as leaders of the two major ethnic groups, have come together.

“Today, by this visit, we have successfully established a cordial friendship for our people. This is also another way of putting a lie to the belief that Igbo and Hausa cannot coexist. This is also another way of proving to the world that when two supposed enemies surrender to each other by dropping their weapons of war and decide to come together and agree on peace, a lot of positive changes take place, which are for the growth and betterment of the people.

“With love and unity, not only the Igbo and Hausa community but all other tribes peacefully coexist, and this would help Nigeria continue to grow from strength to strength. This means that the country would be peaceful and free of violence.

“Our diversity and population should be an advantage, more opportunities, and not problems. There is the need for the citizens to also exhibit more love and patriotism in favour of the nation.

“This courtesy visit is absolutely crucial, especially at this time of ethnic suspicion and religious intolerance in the nation.”

Eze thanked the Sarkin Hausa of Ajao for extending his hand of friendship to establish peace between the Igbo and Hausa communities.

“Nothing good can be achieved with war and violence. Therefore, based on my position as the president-general of the Igbo-speaking Community in Lagos State, I want to specially thank the Sarkin Hausa of Ajao for taking up the initiative to call for peace in this community and also appeal to everyone involved in this historical peace-making event between the Igbo and Hausa ensures that it remains a dream come true for us,” he added.

Sarki Muhammad Goni Kolo (Sarkin Hausawa of Ilemoland), who doubles as the chairman of Oshodi-Arewa Chieftaincy Affairs, appreciated the president-general for receiving him despite the short notice and urged the Igbo and Hausa communities to live out the full meaning of love and peace, just as Islam and Christianity teach, by eschewing those tendencies that engender love and peace in the community.

He added that it was the responsibility of every patriotic citizen, regardless of ethnic or religious status, to make efforts in sustaining peace and progress in the country, while maintaining that peace could only be achieved through tolerance, forgiveness and reconciliation.

He further lamented that there was too much bitterness and intolerance in Nigeria and advised ethnic leaders to use their positions to promote genuine peace and reconciliation, while urging indigenes to show love to one another and avoid acts capable of causing misunderstanding among them. He also prayed for united and peaceful coexistence in Nigeria.

“This visit is to show solidarity and seek the friendship of the Igbo community. We are law-abiding citizens in the state and do not want any war or strife between Igbo and Hausa within the community. We are here to reaffirm the unity of our ethnicity because we understand and believe that the peaceful existence of Nigeria is not negotiable.

“As Nigerians, we are one entity, and we, therefore, call on every Igbo and Hausa indigene in Lagos State, to share in our dreams and goals of making the purpose of the courtesy visit a reality. Let’s not allow ourselves be distracted or deceived by these separatists, who instigate violence, but remain focused in promoting peace, unity and love, which would yield progress and tranquility for all of and our generations unborn, reminding ourselves that it is the seed we sow today that our young ones shall reap tomorrow,” he said.