The point is that there are three basic things we must have in mind about actualising 2023 presidency of Igbo extraction or before we talk of winning any elective office. The first is time, the second is that power is not given, but taken and the third is that there will be no constitutional provision for an in- dependent candidacy for the 2023 presidency. What the last means is that we must go through a political party. These are the realities con- fronting the Igbo towards actualising their ambition in 2023. I have said earlier that if it is a matter of choice, I wish to be the president or for the president to come from my family, but in reality, it is not the way it should be. Yes, there is a justifiable argument that power should be conceded to the South- east, but we must work for it. As a people, we have to seize the political party platforms and there are only two political party platforms that can ensure the actualisation of that dream. The APC and or PDP are the only political parties with national structure and spread. The Igbo must know that the man in Sokoto, Rivers, Lagos, Kwara and other parts of the country will participate. We are talking about a Nigeria president of Igbo extraction. What we must do to actualise this lofty ambition is to build bridges. We have to expand our contact base. We must wake up to the realities of, to what extent are we influential in APC and PDP? There is no escape route about these realities that will confront us. As a proud Igbo man, I don’t have any fear of the Igbo actualising the presidential ambition in 2023. The takeaway, however, is that if we want political power, we must have to go through the process because we are in a democracy. It is also unfair and unacceptable to speculate that Igbo don’t have a quality candidate to be presented in the 2023 presidency. The Igbo, just like other ethnic nationalities, have the capacity to produce a federal cabinet 10 times over. We have people with competent and capacity to be president in 2023.

As an APC chieftain, what would the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led NWC have done differently? There is no reason for us to continue to dwell in the past. I don’t see any reason to do so. I was a former National Auditor of the party and served under both John Odigie-Oyegun-led and Oshiomhole-led NWC before my appointment as the Managing Director of NIWA. So, it will be wrong and unfair to pass judgment on either Oyegun or Oshiomhole, having been part of the two national leaderships of the party. My prayer is for the new caretaker committee to succeed especially as the challenges are too enormous. The committee is managing a political party with over- whelming national spread across all the Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the country. Do you agree with Owelle Rochas Okorocha that APC leaders have not given President Buhari enough structure for his goodwill to reflect on the people? I don’t agree with him. The party has provided the right structures everywhere. We must separate government from party and we should not forget that as president, Buhari is serving the generality of Nigerians. Take, for instance, the rail he commissioned recently, it is not only the APC members that will use it. The second Niger Bridge is not also only for the APC members. If President Buhari has performed as you claimed, why are there still so much hostilities against him? It depends on who is assessing. It is wrong to take the opinions of the elite talking in the media as the opinion of the generality of the Nigerian people. I challenge anybody to conduct an opinion poll among the direct beneficiaries to test the popularity of President Buhari. I have said that the best way to make an informed opinion is to do a comparative analysis of where we are coming from in 2015. By 2015, more than 14 LGAs are under the occupation of Boko Haram and flying their flags. We have all of a sudden forgotten all that even when it was the realities confronting us. Could the APC have done better than the party did in the Edo state governorship election? The truth about it is that what has happened has happened and it will be wrong for one to start blaming one person or the other over what happened there. INEC said that the APC has lost the election; I advise that we wait for the report of the operators on ground who participated in the actual electioneering and man- aged the process up to the point of voting and counting the votes before results are announced. If I speak about it, I will do so from the perspective of an outsider. Yes, I want my party to win, yes as a politician; I was involved in lots of ways like prayers, consultations, but the truth about it is that if it is the wish of the Edo people that the incumbent deserve to be re-elected, so be it.