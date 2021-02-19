From Magnus Eze, Enugu

A member of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South East, Gen. John Okoloagu (Retd), has said that the people of the zone, and Ndigbo, have nothing against President Muhammadu Buhari or the ruling party.

He made the declaration while revalidating his membership of the party in his country home, Ukehe, Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State.

According to Okoloagu, the Igbo are in APC just as they are in other political parties, explaining that it is erroneous for anybody to infer that the Igbo hate APC or President Buhari

He insisted that the APC was neither an Hausa or Yoruba party but party for all Nigerians, nothing that when the ex-President, Olusegun Obasanjo was in power, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was not labelled a Yoruba party.

“Igbo have nothing against Buhari. They have nothing against APC. APC is not an Hausa or Fulani party. APC is not a Moslem party. We should educate our people on this,” he stated.

He pointed out that in a free and fair election, the APC would win election in any part of the country especially Enugu State, adding that the PDP was not on ground.

“In a free and fair election, PDP is not on ground. We’ll not rig election but we shall win 2023 election. PDP can say anything. Go to your area and convince people to join APC “.

Speaking at the occasion, Chairman of the APC revalidation and membership registration for Enugu State, Sen. Jonathan Zwingina, urged the ward chairmen to do anything possible to convince people to register with the party, pointing out that even civil servants were free to register and become members.

Earlier, Enugu State Chairman of APC, Dr. Ben Nwoye had urged party faithful in the area to embrace the exercise, adding that it will place the party in a vantage position to win elections in future.

Nwoye, who was commended by Zwingina over his efforts to ensure that the exercise was successful, assured that the APC will capture Enugu State in the 2023 elections.

He, therefore, advised all the APC faithful to take the exercise very seriously while calling on the PDP members to use the opportunity to join the APC.