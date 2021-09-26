From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The initiator of Face of Igbo Heritage Legend Awards (FIHLA), Maazi Uzochukwu Nkweatu, has said that the award has been created to change the global perception of Ndigbo.

He disclosed that the Southeast Council of Traditional Rulers had given its support for the awards, which is being packaged under the auspices of the Face of Igbo Heritage Legend International Foundation, to project the image and ideals of the Igbo nation.

Nkweatu, who stated this in Owerri, Imo State capital yesterday while addressing journalists about the coming awards, said that the organisation which was established to rediscover and highlight the high-flying trademarks of Ndigbo would further work to preserve, enhance and promote the rich cultural heritage of the Igbo nation.

