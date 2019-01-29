Zika Bobby

Ahead of the 2019 general election, the Igbo World Assembly (IWA) has given reasons for endorsing the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

IWA, the umbrella body of the Igbo organisations worldwide in over 35 countries, and the representatives of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the Diaspora, while setting political agenda for Atiku, at a world press conference, jointly addressed by IWA Chairman, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, Vice Chairman, Christian Onuorah, and Secretary General, Oliver Nwankwor, said it endorsed Atiku and Peter Obi because of their commitments and respect for the Nigerian constitution and rule of law, stressing that only their victory can provide full security for Nigerians.

“We’ve endorsed Atiku/Obi presidential bid because they have the commitment to lead a government with firm knowledge and competent management of Nigeria’s economy, detribalised appointments and leadership in all sectors of the government, equal and equitable treatment of all Nigerians regardless of tribes of origins or religion, elimination of ethnic cleansing and kidnappings in the Nigerian political space, belief in free and fair electoral process and not on rigging of elections,” it said.

The group expressed optimism that the duo will unite all Nigerians.

“We need a government that will fight corruption and not political opponents. We do not need a government that borrows more money than any in the history of Nigeria with nothing good to show for it. Nigeria does not need a government that carries out fragrant violation of the principles of separation of powers. That is why we are endorsing Atiku. We have no doubt that Atiku will rebuild Nigeria.

“The Igbo extraction, Nigeria, and the entire African continent want a true, sustainable democracy and freedom and will continue to work tirelessly toward achieving this noble goal.

“Our history in Nigeria clearly shows that Ndigbo have always stood for democracy and equality for all. We do not believe or promote religious based politics and ideology.

“We want a Nigeria where the majority’s right is balanced with the minority’s. We want a Nigeria where various ethnic groups feel they have a stake in the future of the country,” the group said.