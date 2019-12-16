Tony Ogaga

Socio-cultural/political group, Igbo Canadian Community Association (ICCA/Umunna) has made known its intention to petition the Canadian Parliament on the worsening human rights abuses, and killings going on in Nigeria under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement issued in Toronto, Canada its President, Chief Ugochukwu Okoro, through its Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ahaoma Kanu, the group, said: “What we are witnessing in Nigeria today under this president is incomprehensible and unconscionable, devastating and condemnable. The momentum with which Buhari and his handlers are turning Nigeria into a dictatorship poses a major problem to the collective unity of this nation hence our decision to take action.

“In the past few days, we have seen actions taken by security agencies headed by the executive arm of government and witnessed the recklessness and utter disregard for the rule of law. First was the condemnable manner with which the Nigeria Police acted at Oraifite in Anambra State when they went on rampage at the home of Barr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor and secondly is the brazen desecration of the judiciary by agents of the Department of State Security (DSS) who attempted to arrest Mr. Omoyele Sowore, founder and publisher of Sahara Reporters and the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) and Olawale Bakare, human rights activist.

“The actions taken by these government since inception show the descent of Nigeria into tyranny. Under this administration. the Police Force was rated the worst in the world in 2017 and currently among the top 10 most corrupt police formations worldwide by the World Internal Security and Police Index (WISPI).

On the part of the Nigeria Army, its failure to defeat the Boko Haram insurgency is an embarrassment to Nigerians all over the world.

Now that the thugs of the executive have started desecrating the court space, the judiciary ought to live up to its role as a separate arm of government.

Consequently, The ICCA/Umunna has commenced cataloguing the various human rights abuses, killings and domestic terror to which this government has subjected Nigerians and will in the coming days petition the Canadian Parliament. This petition will be hand delivered at Ottawa and will be publicized for records purposes.

“We at ICCA/Umunna will defend the constitution and our country with all we have from the grip of tyranny.”