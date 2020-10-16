THe Igbo living in Lagos, under the aegis of Igbo Stakeholders United Forum, Isolo chapter, recently held a get-together in commemoration of Chief Henry Ajomale’s 76 birthday.

The event attracted a lot of eminent personalities in the state, like the Osolo of Isolo, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State governor on environment, Joe Igbokwe, the Eze Igbo of Ikeja, Eze Uche Dimgba,the treasurer or Balogun Business Association, Chief John Ezeakor, and the secretary of All Progressive Congress (APC), Lagos State chapter, a prominent Igbo businessman, Chief Nnanna Achiugo, among others.

President of Igbo Stakeholders United Forum, Prince Nixon Okwara, described Chief Ajomale as a pan-Nigerian, a great in-law of the Igbo, who has demonstrated his detribalised nature.

“Igbos living in Isolo in particular and Lagos State in general have benefited a lot as a result of Chief Ajomale’s honesty and willingness to help the masses and politically, such that he allowed an Igbo man to be the councillor in his own ward and also gave his blessing for his son to marry an Igbo woman.

“We, Igbo stakeholders, are not taking this privilege of hosting a rare gem for granted, hence, we have chosen this day to celebrate a pan-Nigerian icon, detribalised, physically, morally, spiritually upright and an epitome of one, united and peaceful Nigeria,” the group said.

Prince Okwara noted that Igbo Stakeholders United Forum started in Isolo “as a child of necessity and as a brain child of Ajomale, founded on egalitarianism, equity and justice, which focuses on deeping the love and unity of Ndigbo and our host community, the Yoruba.”

Chief Ajomale lauded the Igbo Stakeholders United Forum, especially, Prince Okwara, on the honour done to him, saying he had a long-standing relationship with the Igbo.