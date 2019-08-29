Peter Anosike

The Osolo of Isolo, Oba Kabiru Kolawole Aina-Gbeto Adeola 111, has said that Igbo in Lagos are partners in progress and development of the state. Speaking when delegates of Igbo stakeholders, paid him Eid-El-Kabir visit and to commemorate his 15 years on the throne, he said Isolo would not have been what it is today without the contribution of the Igbo:

“Most of the swamps in the Ago Palace Way have been filled by Igbo and first class estates built on them. All that other Igbo social, cultural, traditional and political groups do is self-serving and even working against the interest of their fellow Igbo people.

“The only Igbo group that I recognise and respect in Lagos State is Igbo Stakeholders. They are genuine. They are not like the other Igbo self-serving social-cultural and political groups who all they do is go to Alausa, collect money and begin to work against the interest of their fellow Igbo men and women.

“Can you believe that during the last presidential election crisis in Okota, one of the Igbo traditional rulers here told me that Igbo are wicked and stubborn, that I should leave them to suffer. I told him that I don’t want trouble in my kingdom. How can I allow houses of people who have travelled to their villages to vote and did not even know what is happening in Lagos to be burnt?

“I have to start calling people for intervention. Igbo Stakeholders was the only Igbo group that I called to help because I know that they are genuine and their people listen to them. That was also the reason during the reconciliation in my palace when the AIG of Zone 2 and the other security and government officials were present, it was only the chairman of Igbo Stakeholders, Prince Nixon Okwara, that I allowed to speak on behalf of the Igbos.”

Okwara commended the Oba for his fatherly love towards the Igbo and the other non-indigenes in Isolo: “We are here to appreciate your fatherly love for those living in Isolo, both the indigenes and non-indigenes. It is a fact that without peace, there will not be development.

“Isolo is now looking good because of the peace that your 15 years on the throne has brought. We are here to give you the total support of the Igbo living in Isolo. We are praying that God will give you many more years on the throne and that your reign will continue to be blessing not only to us living in Isolo but also in the other parts of the state.”