The Ohaneze Ndigbo in Oyo State has called for the sustainance of the cordial relationship between Igbo and Yoruba saying it would not be dragged into anything that would strain the relationship.

A release signed by the President of Oyo Ohaneze Ndigbo, Nze Emma Nzeakor, Secretary Anierobi and the Ezendigbo of Ibadanland and Oyo State, Eze Dr Alex Anozie, said the leaders of both Yoruba and Ndigbo should sit and resolve amicably whatever differences they have in the course of their relationship and should pay less attention to those drumming for war.

“We are aware of a voice in the social media calling on Ndigbo to leave Yoruba land and we are sure that some of our Yoruba brothers are also residing in the South East as nobody has asked them to leave while being sure that nobody would ask them to leave the South East. “

The release said Igbo in Oyo State is standing behind what Ohaneze national headquarters and the South East governors have said over this matter that the threat should be ignored.

The Oyo Ndigbo revealed that Ndigbo had been in Yoruba land where it had resided and lived peacefully for centuries and therefore refuse to yield to any force tempting it to embark on an action that will stain the cordial relationship with Yoruba.