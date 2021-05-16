From Gyang Bere, Jos
The Izu Umunna Cultural Association of Nigeria (IUCA), Jos, a pan Igbo think-tank affiliated to Ohanaeze Ndigbo said there is urgent need for national a conference that will negotiate the existence of Nigeria by all ethnic nationalities as proposed by the southern governors.
The group aligned with the recent decision of southern governors who called for restructuring of Nigeria and banned open grazing among other critical decisions.
In a press statement signed by the president, Dr. Ugo Pat Ihekuna, and secretary, Chief Tony Egwuonwu, the group commended the southern governors for their proactive steps in salvaging the country.
“It is a salutary ray of fresh hope to Nigerians. We commend the 12-point communique, which was released at the end of the Southern Governors Meeting, calling for restructuring of the country, the evolution of state police, the review of revenue allocation and ban on open grazing of cattle across southern Nigeria among other well-meaning decisions.
“This country is negotiable-depending on what the different ethnic nationalities that constitute the country are prepared to bring to the negotiating table.
“We join other Nigerians to thank the southern governors for their decision. We look forward to the urgent convocation of a national dialogue (conference), as you expressly request- ed from the Federal Government of Nigeria,” the statement read in part.
Leave a Reply