From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Igbo Community Sokoto, a socio-cultural group of Igbo extraction in Sokoto State, has elected a new leadership that will steer its affairs for the next three years.

The new executive officers emerged through an election conducted during a congress meeting of the association.

Chief Stephen Okoro emerged as the President General, Uchenna N. Ibekwe elected Secretary General, while the quartet of Chief Donald Chukwu, Kelechi D. Ogbonna, Chief Gregory Gini and Chief Patrick Onu emerged First, Second, Third and Fourth Vice Presidents General, respectively.

Others elected officers are; Mr. Dennis A. Onyemechara as Assistant Secretary General, Mr. Paul C. Akabuike as Financial Secretary, Mr. Joachim Ibeh as Assistant Financial Secretary, Chief Vincent Ogborogu as Treasurer, Dr. Aliejim G.N as Chief PRO, Chief Emmanuel Chife as Chief Provost, Mr. Chijioke Alaoke and Mr. George C. Daniels as First and Second Assistant PROs, respectively.

Others include Chief Godwin Eni as Internal Auditor, Chief Nnamdi Ugwuogbe as Social Secretary, Ambassador Felix Ahamefule as First Assistant Provost, Mr. Stephen Onyibe as First Assistant Social Secretary, Mr Samuel Onyeso as Assistant Provost and Mr. Chukwu Ezediume as Second Assistant Social Secretary.

In his acceptance speech, Chief Okoro commended the association for the trust reposed in them, adding that his leadership will build on the peaceful co-existence that exists between Igbo community and other resident communities in the state. He also promised to partner the state government to bring meaningful development to the people, such as the completion of ongoing Igbo Hall building project among others.