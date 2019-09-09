Balogun Ndigbo of Ibadanland and Oyo State, Alloysious Obi, has called on the Igbo in the South West to ensure healthy relationship with their host communities.

Obi, who made the call when he hosted the South West Executive Council of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, urged them to be good ambassadors of the Igbo.

He said the Igbo must respect constituted authorities and cultures of their hosts, noting that it is only by doing this that peace would be achieved and maintained by the two sides.

While calling on the Igbo to stop engaging in businesses that would tarnish their image but rather be hard-working and innovative in their legitimate businesses, he insisted that Ndigbo must strengthen good and positive relationship with other regions to achieve the desired presidency as no particular region is capable of achieving political power on its own.

The Igbo leader, who lauded the South West executive council for the visit, admonished that any dissenting voice among them be treated as in-house affair.

“We must all condemn, in strong terms, the habit of going on pages of newspapers, radio and television to attack any Igbo personality, it is my candid view that there are many ways of correcting ourselves without going into the public domain,” he said.